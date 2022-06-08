Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers calls special session of state legislature to overturn 1849 abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has called for a special session of the Wisconsin state legislature to overturn the state's centuries-old ban on abortion.
The law, put into place in the Badger State in 1849, makes it a felony to provide an abortion, with offenders facing up to six years in prison.
The only exemption from felony charges, in the 173-year-old law, is when the life of the mother is at risk. The law also states that the mother, alone, cannot be charged.
BREAKING: I'm calling the Legislature into special session on June 22 to repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban. With #SCOTUS poised to overturn #RoeVWade, failing to protect reproductive rights will have real consequences for each of us and the people who matter most to us. pic.twitter.com/UNItidiVEh— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 8, 2022
Gov. Evers says not protecting reproductive rights will have "real consequences."
"A decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe and decades of well-established precedent could have disastrous consequences for folks in every corner of our country," Evers says. "Every single Wisconsinite should have the right to consult their family, their faith, and their doctor to make a reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them."
In a tweet, Evers called on the state's residents to contact their representatives in the state legislature and urge them to vote to reverse the ban.
The special session will take place at Noon on Wednesday, June 22.
The session comes more than one month after the leak of a draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court that would strike down the ruling in the landmark Roe v. Wade case in 1973, creating a constitutional right to an abortion.