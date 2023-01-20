Wisconsin emergency rental assistance program set to close January 31st

MADISON (WREX) -- The State of Wisconsin has announced the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program will close January 31st.
Secretary Blumenfeld today announced that the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program (WERA), funded by the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program through the U.S. Department of Treasury, will close applications, due to low remaining funds.
Housing stability services will continue even after rental benefit funds are exhausted.
Applications are being accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31. Benefits will be paid to the extent that funding remains available, with priority given to households facing imminent eviction.