Wisconsin Coroner identifies Monroe woman killed in crash involving a semi on West Highway 81

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A Monroe, Wisconsin woman is dead after a head-on crash involving a semi on a major roadway through Rock County Friday morning.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to a crash on W. State Highway 81 near S. Moraity Rd. in rural southwestern Rock County just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Results from an initial investigation by the Sheriff's Office indicate an SUV, driven by a 71-year-old Monroe, Wis. woman, was driving east on Highway 81 when she lost control on a slippery shoulder.
Her car slid across the center line and into the path of a semi-trailer, driven by a 70-year-old Capron, Ill. man. The vehicles crashed and later came to rest in the westbound lane of Highway 81.
The woman was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital where she later died. The man denied medical attention at the scene.
A forensic examination completed on February 18 confirmed that the woman died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified the woman as 71-year-old Monroe, Wisconsin resident Norah Sanders.
Authorities say both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Highway 81 was closed for around four hours after the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office, but no charges or citations are anticipated.