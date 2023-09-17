Wisconsin company recalls home product leaving several severely burned

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Wisconsin company recently announced the recall of about 64,000 of its portable generators.

The Generac Portable Generator, manufactured in Waukesha, Wisconsin, cites serious injuries and burns as the reason for the recall.

"The recalled generators’ fuel tank can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards," reads a Consumer Product Safety Commission statement on the recall.

The statement adds Generac has received up to 27 reports of the generators overheating and pressurizing or expelling fuel when opened. Of the 27, 3 resulted in severe burn injuries.

Generac Power Systems Inc. sold the generators at major home improvement and hardware stores across America – as well as online – from April 2011 through June 2023 for between $3,300-3,650.

Now, the Waukesha-based company asks consumers immediately stop using these generators and contact them for a free repair kit.

The recall arrives while thousands are left without power from Lee battering New England, and intense fall storms return to the Stateline.