Wired Cafe celebrates 12 years in business this year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On a cold and snowy day, Rockfordians have been warming up inside Wired Cafe in downtown for more than a decade.
"We opened in 2010," says owner Crystal Dougals, "this July will be 12 years, so we are in our 12th year."
Douglas says the best part of running the coffee shop is the relationships she's built over the years.
"I love my mornings because we have the regulars that come in for their coffee, the laughter, the life, the talking."
She credits those loyal customers for the success Wired has had. From being one of the first coffee shops in downtown Rockford to now: coming out of the pandemic on top.
In the 12 years Wired has been open, Douglas says downtown has transformed into the vibrant city center it is today. While she is humbled by the cafes accomplishments, she does believe Wired played a small part in that development.
"When we first opened up down here there was a tattoo shop, a resale shop, of course the Rose and stuff," says Douglas, "but it was amazing at the beginning watching everything come in. Just the feel of downtown, everyone was so excited."
After years of early mornings and running the shop, Douglas says she still loves it. She does it admit it can get crazy at times, but at the root of it all, is a love of coffee and community.
"You know you have those days where I am like, 'Why am I doing this, I can't do this anymore,' then you have that person who was having a bad day who says, 'I had a to come to my happy place, I had to come to my safe place,' that's what keeps us going," says Douglas, "it is the people."
Wired Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located at 414 East State Street.
Special for Rockford Region Restaurant Week, their lunch boxes are $1 off.