Winter weather brings frostbite concerns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With subzero temperatures hitting the Stateline, medical professionals remind the community of the dangers of Frostbite, especially for the homeless community or those who do not have shelter.
In cases of frostbite, a person age could be a contributing factor in to how susceptible a person is.
"We do see the extremes of age being affected more commonly, those very young, those very old, those people with cardiovascular disease or diabetes or untreated medical conditions," said Dr. Matt Smetana, EMS Medical Director at Mercyhealth.
While most individuals who deal with Frostbite assume that applying heat, or hot water to the exposed skin is helpful, it actually does the opposite.
"Immediately they want to go by a fire or they want to put it in boiling hot water," said Jennifer Hyde - Jacobs, the hope Clinic Supervisor at Rockford Rescue Mission.
"You want to do it very slow; a nice warm wash cloth, taking 15 minutes to slowly warm them up. The faster you do it, the worse it can be damaging to the skin."
At Rockford Rescue Mission, they deal with frostbite on a regular basis during the winter months. While most of their guests come from being outside for several days at a time, they urge their guests to seek medical attention for frostbite as soon as possible. They have clinics and medicine available with licensed medical professionals at their location, completely free to each of their guests.
Both Dr. Smetana and Jacobs urge the community to seek medical attention as soon as possible if the re - warming process does not help relieve symptoms. Common symptoms of Frostbite include numbing, discoloration, blanched fingers or white coloration, painful extremities (hands, fingers, feet, earlobes, nose), reddening, or no feeling.
Frostbite commonly occurs on the exposed skin farthest from the heart.
"The farther away blood gets from our heart, those areas are more at risk of cold related injuries," said Smetana.
"Prevention is key, being very intentional about what we're wearing outside. Making sure we have as much skin covered as possible. Really limiting the time we spend outside. Wearing items of clothing that aren't restrictive, anything that can restrict blood flow further to the arms or legs can put us at increased risk of frostbite."