...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting snow, and
dangerously cold wind chills expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and northwest
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibilities, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions. Some power outages could occur as
well due to the strong winds today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
to 40 below zero through tonight can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-
800-261-7623.

&&

Winter storm produces dangerous driving conditions in rural areas

freeport driving

FREEPORT (WREX) — The winter storm created dangerous driving conditions in rural areas including the city of Freeport.

Freeport Public Works Director, Rob Boyer said it's best to stay off the roads if possible.

"Once the temperatures drop below a certain point melted snow turns to ice and that's kind of what we've got going on right now with the very frigid negative temperatures drops below the freezing temperature of salted streets so whatever melted is going to kind of turn into ice and we're seeing some very slick conditions", said Boyer.

Boyer continued to say,

"However, with the blowing wind and stuff if you run off the road you could be facing hazardous conditions just by exposure because it's hard to say when help will be available to come and asset you, so my advice is if you don't have to drive don't and if you have to drive be very cautious drive slow and take your time", said Boyer.

Black ice is also a major concern while driving.

Freeport Public Works will continue to ensure public safety by trying to keep the roads clear until the winter storm passes.