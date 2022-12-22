Winter storm produces dangerous driving conditions in rural areas

FREEPORT (WREX) — The winter storm created dangerous driving conditions in rural areas including the city of Freeport.
Freeport Public Works Director, Rob Boyer said it's best to stay off the roads if possible.
"Once the temperatures drop below a certain point melted snow turns to ice and that's kind of what we've got going on right now with the very frigid negative temperatures drops below the freezing temperature of salted streets so whatever melted is going to kind of turn into ice and we're seeing some very slick conditions", said Boyer.
Boyer continued to say,
"However, with the blowing wind and stuff if you run off the road you could be facing hazardous conditions just by exposure because it's hard to say when help will be available to come and asset you, so my advice is if you don't have to drive don't and if you have to drive be very cautious drive slow and take your time", said Boyer.
Black ice is also a major concern while driving.
Freeport Public Works will continue to ensure public safety by trying to keep the roads clear until the winter storm passes.