Winter storm on the way, bringing several inches of snow for some

An active stretch of weather continues as a winter storm is making its way to the Stateline, bringing us accumulating snow throughout the day on Thursday.
Winter Storm Warnings are now in effect for much of the area north of the Interstate 88 corridor. These warnings go into effect in the early morning hours Thursday and will remain in effect through the evening. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for DeKalb and Lee Counties, where less snowfall is expected.
Snow is expected to reach southwestern parts of the area between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday, before snow becomes widespread by 6 a.m. Areas south of the I-88 corridor may see some freezing rain and sleet mix in early on, but snow will take over before sunrise.
Snow will be off-and-on throughout the day, with the heaviest of the snowfall expected in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Snow will gradually weaken in intensity in the evening, ending across the area by 10 p.m.
When all is said and done, three to six inches of snowfall in general is expected in the areas under the Winter Storm Warning. Isolated amounts greater than six inches are expected, depending on where the heaviest snow bands line up.
For our area under the Winter Weather Advisory, lighter amounts of between one to three inches are expected, where some freezing rain and sleet may mix in early on.
Across the entire area, winds gusting over 30 mph will likely cause some blowing and drifting of the snow.
After the storm, we cool off dramatically from the spring-like temperatures we've felt for much of the last week. Highs will only reach the 20s on Friday due to colder air from the northwest and the snowfall on the ground.
Into the weekend, however, we will begin warming back up into the 40s by Sunday under sun-filled skies.