Winter Outlook 2022-2023

ROCKFORD (WREX) — December marks the beginning of winter, and some early bursts of chilly weather and snow means we've all gotten the heavy coats and gloves out of the closet, waiting to see what the rest of winter will bring.
Here's an early look at how the season could pan out:
First up: "La Niña" returns for the third winter in a row.
La Niña happens with colder-than-average waters in the Pacific Ocean near the Equator. This causes the jet stream to shift far into the Northern Hemisphere throughout the winter months, increasing our chances for a more active season.
Having a third La Niña in a row is very rare. This is only the 3rd time it's happened since 1950.
It is important to note that because we may have a more active winter, that doesn't mean that we will see more snow. It means that there could be more chances for precipitation, whether it falls as snow, rain, or a mix depends on the temperature as each system approaches our area.
The Winter Outlook released by NOAA does not go into specifics, simply because the weather can vary significantly when forecasting just days away. It does give us an indication of what we can expect to see over the next few months.
NOAA's 2022-23 Winter Outlook does show a lean toward a wetter winter across the Great Lakes states, including Illinois and Wisconsin. A wet winter is also anticipated for the Pacific Northwest with a dry winter expected across the southern half of the United States. This all lines up with the usual influences from La Niña.
In terms of snowfall, Rockford sees an average of 28.8 inches of snow from December through February. La Niña usually provides more chances for storms, so we could end up above that mark.
This isn't foolproof, however. Despite having La Niña in play last winter, snowfall was about 12 inches short of average. All of the active weather stayed just to our south, so spots like Peoria saw much more snow instead.
The winter outlook also shows a slight lean toward colder-than-average temperatures across northern parts of the United States, including in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. If you're looking for a warmer winter, head south or to the East Coast.
Our average temperature in the winter season in Rockford is a chilly 24.9 degrees. Last winter was about one degree warmer than average.
According to climate data collected by the National Weather Service, five out of the warmest nine winters Rockford has experienced since 1906 have come in the last 21 years.
Overall, more storms look to pass through the Midwest thanks to La Niña. We have to wait and see how many of those hit us. Prepare for cooler winter weather over this time span too.