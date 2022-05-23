Winnebago woman showing importance of volunteering with granddaughter by her side

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Julie Nichols and Jordyn Hale are as close as any grandma and granddaughter can be.
It's hard to find one without the other being close by.
"Jordyn is such a good kid. She enriches my life so much," Nichols said.
"She loves to read. I love to read, we sometimes just have reading days together on a weekend."
From reading, to baking, to shopping, these two really are two peas in a pod.
The latter example is often seen at Angel Treasures in Winnebago.
The humble thrift store is "a one stop shop" to use Nichols' words.
"Jordyn could always find a variety of crafts and canvases and doll clothes, things like that," Nichols said.
Clothing, jewelry, toys, dining ware, canvases.
The list goes on.
It got to a point that Nichols and her granddaughter were on the store so often, they decided to take it a step further.
"We decided last summer that we needed to bring it full circle and we'd start volunteering here. Like a tag team," Nichols said.
All of their hard work got this duo recognized by the organization Angel Treasures works under.
Serenity Hospice and Home.
Those who work full time at the store speak volumes to the impact of having Nichols and Hale's assistance.
"It's totally to give back and that's truly what I think the word volunteerism is but Julie and Jordyn do it to the nth degree," Angel Treasures manager Beth Clift said."
"I can give them a project and they both just embrace it and they take on to it and they just so proud of the work they've done."
As much praise as this pair is getting, they both, particularly the younger Hale, is quick to give credit to everyone working at Angel Treasures making it fun to volunteer there.
"It's not just about buying and selling. It's also Beth and Peggy making it fun to work here and be around them," Hale said.
As mentioned earlier, Angel Treasures works with Serenity Hospice and Home which works with hospice patients all over the Northern Illinois region.
All of the proceeds from sales at the Winnebago thrift store go right back into Serenity's services.
It's a cause that hits Nichols close to home after her mom needing the services as of last year.
"Oh my goodness how much we were able to learn about the wonderful concept of hospice and what it does for people," Nichols said.
"We always know at the end of the day when we leave it in a very positive way, we've impacted so many people."
