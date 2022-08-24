Winnebago Sheriffs Department announces Major Crash Task Force

ROCKFORD (WREX) --Major Crash Task force brings together 6 surrounding law enforcement agencies.
The Winnebago sheriff's department has formed a major crash task force, Collaboration between 6 different agencies throughout the area. The creation of the task force comes after an increased number of fatal crashes within the county and surrounding areas.
According to sheriff Gary Caruana, this team will help officers respond to, and solve those cases faster than before.
"We created this team of experts that can rely on each other and each of them can put in a piece of the investigation for the whole, which they can move quickly to the states attorney's office and more thorough drilled down the active investigation", said Caruana.
The law enforcement agencies within the task force include Rockford, Loves Park, Rockton, Cherry Valley, Roscoe, and South Beloit.
Winnebago county board chairman Joseph Chiarelli says the task force also known as M-CAT will provide the agencies with the necessary resources that may not have had access to prior.
"I hear every day about the crime in our community, and we all take that very seriously, we all need to work together the message is by working together will solve these problems together”, said Chiarelli.
The Chairmen continued to say,
You know I mentioned intervention and prevention but we also have the law enforcement side of it they need the tools and resources to combat the crime.
According to Sheriff Caruana the task force goes is currently in effect.