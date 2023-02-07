Winnebago Sheriff reminding football fans about drunk driving

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants to remind football fans this weekend that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of impaired driving.
If your football party includes alcohol or cannabis plan for a ride home with a sober driver.
Follow these tips for a safe celebration this weekend:
- Drunk or high, it doesn’t matter. It is never okay to drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
- Use your community’s sober ride program, call an Uber of Lyft.
- If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.
- Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.
- Always buckle up!