Winnebago officials say Narcan can help curve opioid epidemic

WINNEBAGO — Narcan, a naloxone overdose reversal medication has been approved for over-the-counter use without a prescription.
The approval was announced by the United States Food and Drug Administration as a way to combat the overdose epidemic and reduce overdose-related deaths across the country.
The Winnebago County Health Department Public Administrator, Dr. Sandra Martell, believes Narcan once in the hands of more people will save lives.
"This is an expansion for the general public to be able to purchase over-the-counter like we do all kinds of medications. So we know that's going to be another avenue for people to get naloxone. The more naloxone we have in the community, the better the chances we have to save a life,” said Martell.
According to Dr. Martell, Winnebago County has seen an increase in opioid and fentanyl drug overdoses.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has been making efforts to curve the amount overdoses seen in the community as well.
In October, the sheriff’s office introduced a free Narcan vending machine located in the lobby of the Winnebago County Justice Center.
Sheriff, Gary Caruana hopes with Narcan now becoming more readily available fewer overdose deaths will occur.
However, Caruana does have concerns that those battling addiction could become heavily reliant on Narcan.
“If you feel like you have to take this drug because you have some type of addiction please go get the help that you need, and not rely on this Narcan to save your life and do it all over again,” said Caruana.
The price nor availability of the product has been determined at this time. However, if you find yourself in need of Narcan you can get the medication from Winnebago County Health Department as well.