Winnebago County voters can expect new voter cards in the mail

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting this week, voters in Winnebago county can expect to get their new voter cards ahead of the primary season.
The Winnebago County Clerk's office is sending out new cards to over 96,000 registered voters living outside the City of Rockford.
Recipients are encouraged to keep an eye out for the new voter cards in the mail and to make sure not to throw them away.
State law requires the voter cards to be mailed via the U.S. Postal Service.
If you don't get your new voter registration card by mid-April, call the County Clerk’s Office at 815-316-4252.
Early voting for the June 28 primary election begins on Thursday, May 19.
