Winnebago County voters approve new pension tax for Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — Voters are projected to approve a new tax which leadership at The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department believe will help the district prepare for the future.
With all precincts reporting, 56% of voters approved a new pension tax for the fire protection district.
Chief Patrick Trollop told 13 WREX in an interview before the election that approving the tax now will enable the department to hire full time workers in the future.
Trollop doesn't foresee that hiring push to happen for another few years, but feels confident it will happen eventually with rising call volumes.
The tax is very small compared to many tax referendums, costing only 48 cents a year if a person's house is worth $100,000.
Trollop told WREX in that interview he believes it's a worthy investment to make sure there's always enough firefighters and EMTs to answer the call.
"If we're not available because we don't have the staffing, and an emergency happens, then we don't have anyone to be there," Trollop said. "So we need to make sure our staffing is going to be correct in the future so that way we can ensure public safety overall for the communities that we serve."
*Even with all precincts reporting, the election is not finalized until two weeks after election day when the county clerk has had time to review the ballots.