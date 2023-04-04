Winnebago County voters approve new pension tax for Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan WI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Wisconsin... Rock River At Afton affecting Winnebago and Rock Counties. Wisconsin River At Portage affecting Columbia County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 145 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rock River at Afton. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton area. There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to 9.5 feet Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.6 feet on 03/14/1985. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the future from October through March. (Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages - Flood full observed ...for 1 am... Location stage stage stage/time Thu Fri Sat Sun Afton 9.0 8.0 8.70 1 am 4/05 9.2 9.3 9.3 9.4 - Highest 24 hour change - observed in river stage - stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage - the last latest observed forecast in - 7 days stage next 7 days Afton 8.82 5 pm 4/04 0.12 9.50 7 pm 4/11 &&