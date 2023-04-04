Winnebago County voters approve new pension tax for Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan WI has issued
a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Wisconsin...

Rock River At Afton affecting Winnebago and Rock Counties.

Wisconsin River At Portage affecting Columbia County.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 145 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rock River at Afton.

* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on
South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area.  There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and
agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon and continue rising to 9.5 feet Monday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.6 feet on 03/14/1985.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 1 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Afton           9.0   8.0   8.70  1 am 4/05   9.2  9.3  9.3  9.4

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Afton           8.82  5 pm 4/04         0.12       9.50  7 pm 4/11


&&

Winnebago County voters approve new pension tax for Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department

  • Updated
  • 0
Harlem-Roscoe fire dept

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — Voters are projected to approve a new tax which leadership at The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department believe will help the district prepare for the future.

With all precincts reporting, 56% of voters approved a new pension tax for the fire protection district.

Chief Patrick Trollop told 13 WREX in an interview before the election that approving the tax now will enable the department to hire full time workers in the future.

Trollop doesn't foresee that hiring push to happen for another few years, but feels confident it will happen eventually with rising call volumes.

The tax is very small compared to many tax referendums, costing only 48 cents a year if a person's house is worth $100,000.

Trollop told WREX in that interview he believes it's a worthy investment to make sure there's always enough firefighters and EMTs to answer the call.

"If we're not available because we don't have the staffing, and an emergency happens, then we don't have anyone to be there," Trollop said. "So we need to make sure our staffing is going to be correct in the future so that way we can ensure public safety overall for the communities that we serve."

*Even with all precincts reporting, the election is not finalized until two weeks after election day when the county clerk has had time to review the ballots.

