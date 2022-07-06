Winnebago County Therapeutic Intervention Program (TIP) celebrates 32nd graduation

WINNEBAGO COUNTY - The Winnebago County Therapeutic Intervention Program Court celebrated their 32nd graduation ceremony on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
The Therapeutic Intervention Program also known as, TIP, had four court participants graduate, bringing the total number of graduates to 189 since it began in 2005.
The program provides therapeutic services and court supervision to people in the criminal justice system with persistent mental illnesses.
The goal of TIP is to help participants reach and maintain stability and reduce the likelihood that they will commit new offenses in the future.
The voluntary program takes around two years to complete.