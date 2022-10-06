Winnebago County State's Attorney challenges 'SAFE-T' act

WINNEBAGO COUNTY. Ill. — Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley announced the filing of a lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of the "pretrial fairness" provisions of the "SAFE-T" Act.

The news conference will take place October 6 at 1:30 p.m. in the Winnebago County Courthouse.

Winnebago joins a group of other counties against the new "no cash bail" law including McHenry and Jo Daviess.

The controversial SAFE-T Act law would eliminate cash bail statewide on January 1, 2023.

On September 9, 13 WREX obtained an op-ed piece from Hanley saying that he wants the start date of the law to be moved back six months to give more time for refinement.

"It might not go as far as I would like and I'm not going to speak to the judges, maybe they would like it to go farther, but I think this does return a great deal of the discretion back to the judiciary, and to a smaller extent, back to the state's attorneys in opening the eligible detainable offenses that we can file those petitions to detain on," Hanley said.