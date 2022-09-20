Winnebago County staff help register voters on National Voter Registration Day

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Clerk's Office will take part today in the 10th anniversary celebration of National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday that works to assist all eligible voters to participate in democracy.
Since 2012, 4.7 million voters have registered on this day.
Staff at the Winnebago County Election Office will be available at 404 Elm Street in downtown Rockford to help citizens with the registration process and questions.
“We are proud to help spread the word about voter registration and encourage Winnebago County residents to take all the necessary steps so that they’re ready to vote come November,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.
In Illinois, regular voter registration continues until October 11.
Online registration and updates to registration closes October 23.
The ability to register and vote on the same day at certain locations designated by the local election authority, begins October 12 and continues through Election Day.
Early voting starts Thursday, September 29.
To check registration status, check online.