Winnebago County Sheriffs warn drivers about speeding ahead of Holiday weekend

ROCKFORD — As millions of travelers hit the road for summer vacations, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is joining with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police to urge motorists to stop speeding and help ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely.
This comes after news that more people are expected to be on the road and as gas prices are cheaper than they were on the fourth in 2022.
“Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in careless and risky driving. No matter how safe of a driver you think you may be, speeding is dangerous,” said Sheriff Gary Caruana.
“Speed limits aren’t a suggestion – they are the law.”
According to IDOT's preliminary data, "during the Independence Day holiday period of July 1-4, there were 20 fatalities in 19 crashes in Illinois last year."
Drivers can expect a ticket from Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office if they are spotted speeding.
Stepped-up patrols will be seen throughout Winnebago County and the state July 6-31.
The speed enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.