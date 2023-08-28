Winnebago County Sheriff's Office warns community about scam callers

WINNEBAGO — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office recently released a warning about a scam caller where someone is posing as a deputy.
Reports include the scam caller asking for money in exchange for the removal of a warrant.
However, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office does not make calls for outstanding warrants, nor will they ever ask for money.
One person lost 15 thousand dollars, according to Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.
"If they are unfamiliar numbers or even your friends' numbers, call them and say did you call me but be very cautious and suspicious,” said Caruana.
Sheriff Caruana says the scam callers have often used Bitcoin as payment. The Sheriff's Office is currently conducting further investigation into the calls.