Winnebago County Sheriff's Office K-9 Cliff laid to rest Friday after a life of service

LOVES PARK — A local four-legged officer was laid to rest Friday after a life of service for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.
Departments from all over the area came to honor K-9 Cliff, who joined the Sheriff's Office in 2015. He was active for a couple of years before retiring four years ago.
Cliff's handler is Senior Deputy Stan Metzler.
Dozens of police vehicles from Rockford and Loves Park joined the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in the procession today at Dogwood Pet Hospital in Loves Park honoring the life of K9 Cliff.
Winnebago County Sheriff says he was a very good search dog. One of his biggest rescues being in 2018 when he helped find a missing suicidal teen a mile into a forest preserve.
“One of his biggest things was saving a juvenile that got lost. He was able to find them in a field as I recall, he did a lot of work for us. And he's one of our partners, deputies, and we're going to honor him today,” says Sheriff Gary Caruana.
Cliff was born in the Netherlands and joined the team when he was just a young pup.
The Sheriff's Office wanted to send him off as if he were one of their own deputies.
“He's one of our deputies, he was one of our team. He went out there, he would work nights, weekends, holidays... he wanted to be engaged, he wanted to be with the rest of us. So it's sad.”
Other deputies nicknamed him 'Thomas the Train' because of his ability to track and search.
The sheriff's office says they nursed him a long time and made the difficult decision to put the K-9 down due to a terminal cancer in his jaw.