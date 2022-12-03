Winnebago County Sheriff's Office holds 7th Annual Fill the Bus and Shop With A Cop events

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office kicked off the holiday season their 7th annual Fill the Bus and Shop with a Cop Saturday, supporting kids and families throughout the community.
The event began at the Target and then moving over to the Meijer both of located off Highway 173 in Machesney Park.
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says he's happy to continue showing support for those families and kids who might be less fortunate this holiday season in hopes every child has a present to open on Christmas morning.
"We petition the Harlem School District to give us names of kids that need gifts and that do not have gifts," Caruana says. "What we do is we'll put them on a list and they'll come and we'll shop with them and Meijer so graciously donated $2,500 in gift cards to go shopping."
However, for some of those kids, the toys are only a small part of their Christmas wish list this year.
"There's a lot of kids out there aren't going to get anything and I've shopped with a few kids, eight years old who are very practical, and say 'I need socks, I need underwear, I need necessities not just toys'," said Caruana.
He continues to say the Sheriff's Office looks forward to giving back to the community through this event each and every year.
"I mean that's an eye opener for a child eight years old that can go buy toys," Caruana says. "To say this is what I need so that tells you we're out here we're doing the right thing we're giving back to the community that we serve and we continue we want to grow this effort, "said Caruana.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says they hope to continue bringing holiday cheer to kids across the area this year and to bring it back next year.