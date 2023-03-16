 Skip to main content
Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy shot by BB gun during wellness check

  • Updated
  • 0
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD — A Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy is okay after being shot by a BB gun Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said it happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday evening when deputies went to the 400 block of Greenview Road for a wellness check.

Deputies found a man in the backyard of the house who aimed a BB gun at the deputies and shot the gun at the deputy's head.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and released later the same day.

The man who shot the deputy was arrested and taken to the county jail.

