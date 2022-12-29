Winnebago County Sheriff's Department: Safe Ride Home Initiative

WINNEBAGO (WREX) -- With just a few days away from entering the New Year, Winnebago Sheriff's Department is once again having their "Safe Ride Home" Initiative with the support of a local business.
A program Sheriff Gary Caruana, at Winnebago County Sherrif Department, says was needed and still follows tradition.
"The initiative was started because in the past we didn't have Uber or things like Lyft that we have now, so we started it for that reason."
After some budget cuts by Caruana, a local beverage company, LaMonica Beverages stepped in providing funding for deputies on duty.
"LaMonica has been gracious to be able to supply us with the dollars that are hired back for the overtime, so we want you to use us," said Caruana.
Rides will begin at 10p.m. New Year's Eve to 3 a.m. New Year's Day for everyone needing a ride if they are intoxicated.
Sheriff Caruana also said no one should feel embarrassed to call but have trust that they are here to help you, not reprimand you.
"This is a non-judgement zone, you are going to get drunk so have a good time," he says. "It's fun to see everybody when they are a little messed up, so use us we are here to help you get home safe, don't be scared."
Citizens who are in need of a ride home should call
the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (815) 282-2600.