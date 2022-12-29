 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Friday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near 8.5
feet for the next few days.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Winnebago County Sheriff's Department: Safe Ride Home Initiative

  • Updated
  • 0
SAFE RIDE HOME

WINNEBAGO (WREX) -- With just a few days away from entering the New Year, Winnebago Sheriff's Department is once again having their "Safe Ride Home" Initiative with the support of a local business.

A program Sheriff Gary Caruana, at Winnebago County Sherrif Department, says was needed and still follows tradition.

"The initiative was started because in the past we didn't have Uber or things like Lyft that we have now, so we started it for that reason."

After some budget cuts by Caruana, a local beverage company, LaMonica Beverages stepped in providing funding for deputies on duty.

"LaMonica has been gracious to be able to supply us with the dollars that are hired back for the overtime, so we want you to use us," said Caruana.

Rides will begin at 10p.m. New Year's Eve to 3 a.m. New Year's Day for everyone needing a ride if they are intoxicated.

Sheriff Caruana also said no one should feel embarrassed to call but have trust that they are here to help you, not reprimand you.

"This is a non-judgement zone, you are going to get drunk so have a good time," he says. "It's fun to see everybody when they are a little messed up, so use us we are here to help you get home safe, don't be scared."

Citizens who are in need of a ride home should call

the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (815) 282-2600.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you