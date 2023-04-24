Male subject identified after Winnebago County Sheriff's Department asks public for help

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — The Winnebago County Sheriff tweeted at 3:03 p.m. that the male subject was identified.

Earlier Monday morning, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department is called upon the public to help identify a deceased man found in the river last week.

On Thursday, April 20 around 2:30 p.m., Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of body in the river on the southeast side of Auburn Street Bridge.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying this deceased person.

The deceased is described as a black man from 18 to 30 years of age, 5'8" and weighing 125 to 140 pounds.

The man has black, shoulder-length dreadlocks and a mustache with chin hair.

He also has growths and deformities on both ear lobes. He has a tattoo on his left forearm that says "Divine" in script.

The man was wearing blue jeans with white strips down the side of each leg, a white tank top, black coat with a hoodie attached, and black boots.

An autopsy conducted last week found no evidence of trauma or foul play associated with the death.

All searches of fingerprints found no matches to the man.

If you have information regarding this individual or incident, please contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 319-6400 or you can also remain anonymous by contacting Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.