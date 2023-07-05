Winnebago County Sheriff makes additional arrest in June 30 murder

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department has announced an additional arrest made for a murder on June 30.
A 17-year-old male from Rockford has been charged with 2 counts of First Degree Murder in addition to other charges.
In addition, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office has charged 18-year-old Rockford resident Liberty Powers with Felony Obstruction of Justice.
According to the original release from the department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Willard Avenue on the night of June 30 for reports of someone shot in the front yard of a home.
After arriving on the scene, officers found two teenagers in the yard of the house.
Both teens were found to be shot in the head and abdomen.
A 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a 14-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.