Winnebago county road being resurfaced off of Illinois Route 75

ROCKFORD — Starting on Monday, September 18th Best Road in Winnebago County will be closed to traffic. This is for roadway pipe culvert replacements from Lake Summerset Road to IL Route 75. The road work is expected to last until September 26, 2023.
Then, Best Road will be widened and resurfaced from October 2nd until roughly October 20th, 2023. All dates for construction are weather dependent.
Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect travel delays during these times, and are reminded to use caution when navigating construction zones.