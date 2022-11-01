Winnebago County ring doorbell program expands to all residents.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County's ring doorbell program now offers cameras to all residents and registration is open now.
The Winnebago County Board introduced the ring doorbell program to lower crime in neighborhoods. Winnebago County board member Bert Gerl said expanding the program was the best way to meet the demand of the people.
"After the last few months, we have gotten an enormous amount of interest for the ring doorbell program and just not in those four districts so really every part of the county that you can think of somebody applied in the first round so after I spoke with my colleagues the other three board members, we all decided that it would be best to open this up countywide," Winnebago County Board Member, Bert Gerl said.
Anyone in Winnebago County can apply for the program.
Gerl said it’s imperative that those interested apply as soon as possible. As of now, there are a limited number of cameras available.
"692 cameras that will be available, almost 500 hundred that are spoken for, we are working on additional funding for round 2 and possibly round 3 so right now there will be a limited number of cameras out there we have opened up registration already,” Gerl said.
Anyone who wants to apply can do so on the county's website by clicking on the ring icon. After doing so, you will be able to review the steps for registration.
In order to qualify you must live in Winnebago County, be a single-family homeowner, and have a smartphone or tablet and access to internet service.
Renters are not excluded from this program; however, you must first get your landlord to send a request to the county.
In a statement released to 13 WREX by Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli, he reminds those who opt to participate in the program will agree to subscribe to the 39.99 subscription fee.