Winnebago County residents can now vote by mail

Winnebago County offers its residents multiple ways to cast their ballot.
Winnebago County residents are able to vote by mail.
With the upcoming consolidated election on April 4th,
The clerk's office started sending out mail-in ballots after February 23rd. Forms to vote by mail are available on the Winnebago County Clerk's Office website.
There are two options: Permanent or Single Election vote by mail status. Permanent Vote By Mail (VBM) was started after 2022.
And you can also cancel your VBM status by letting the County Clerk's Office know in writing.
The last day to Vote By Mail is March 30, 2023.
Winnebago County also has early voting options available at specific locations for Rockford and non-Rockford residents.