Winnebago County residents are warned of telephone scam

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Residents of Winnebago County are warned of a recent telephone scam where the suspect is asking for money and pretending to be a member of the Sheriff's Department.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department has gotten multiple reports from residents saying that they received a phone call from a suspect who claims to be Sergeant Johnson of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect has tried to obtain money from the phone victims by falsely claiming that they have a warrant and demanding money.
The suspect then encourages the victim to deposit money into a specific Bitcoin machine and bring the receipt to the Sheriff's Office for the warrant to be discarded.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office warns people to be careful when answering calls from numbers they don't recognize, especially if the caller is asking for money.
Individuals should never give anyone their personal credit card number, bank information, or transmit any funds to a location they are not familiar with.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office does not call residents to tell them they have an outstanding warrant nor ask for any money.
Anyone who receives a similar call is asked to report it immediately by calling the non-emergency number at 815-282-2600.