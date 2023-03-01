Winnebago County residents advised to reduce exposure to PFA substances

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — The Winnebago County Health Department has identified numerous wells with harmful chemical levels above guidance level in the community located around at 1418 Sandy Hollow Road in Rockford.
Residents that live in the health notice area is advised to take extra precautions to test any wells not hooked up to City water.
Residents are also recommended to take steps to remove polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from drinking water. Exposure to PFAS in water can be reduced through using the right filters.
PFAS are a set of man-made chemicals that may impact a person's health.
PFAS are found in a variety of consumer products and water.
While all residents should reduce their exposure to PFAS, those at greater risk should not drink water that includes PFAS, including:
- Infants and young children whose brains and bodies are developing rapidly.
- Pregnant or breastfeeding women, or those planning to become pregnant
To reduce exposure to PFAS from water supply, residents can:
- Use City water
- Get a Carbon Water Filter or Home Water Treatment System
- Test water for PFAS if you continue to use a well that is not on City water
PFAS have no color or odor, so to test for them, filters can be placed on water.
Residents can talk to government officials directly and get answers to PFAS questions at two community open houses:
Tuesday, March 28th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The locations of the open houses will be announced on the Winnebago County Health Department's website at a later date.
Representatives from the following agencies will be present to answer questions:
- Winnebago County Health Department
- Illinois Department of Public Health
- Illinois Environmental Protection Agency
- City of Rockford