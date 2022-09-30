Winnebago County rejects voters' say for River Bluff tax increase, for now

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A contentious vote ends in rejecting what majority of voters asked for in June.
62% of voters agreed to a tax increase to better fund River Bluff Nursing Home, but the county voted 10-9 not to take that money. For reference, the increase was expected to cost the owner of a $150,000 home an additional $25 a year.
That tax increase can still be taken at a later date, but for now, homeowners will not see the slight increase on their taxes this year.
Advocates for the nursing home like Angie Goral were upset that the county isn't taking the opportunity to give the nursing a reserve.
"That levy needs to go in now," Goral said. "We don't need a zero balance. We need a good balance so we can go back to having a reserve there. Where would this county be if we didn't have a reserve? It's the same thing with River Bluff. They need to have a reserve and you're not doing. You're putting them at zero. Bad Business."
Other members like Paul Arena backed leaving the money on the table, not wanted to squeeze tax payers if the money wasn't absolutely needed.
"It was done at a time when we expected our revenues to be less than they actually turned out to be," Arena said. "I'm not in favor of this amendment to raise the levy for River Bluff only because we don't need the money."
Unless the board takes action later this year, the tax increase for River Bluff won't happen until 2024.