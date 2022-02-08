Winnebago County receives nearly $165k in federal funding

WREX (ROCKFORD) — Winnebago County was selected to receive funding to assist emergency food and shelter programs.
The funds are looking to prioritize areas in need and fill gaps that exist in services provided by other programs.
Also, responding to those at risk of hunger and homelessness with an emphasis reaching the elderly, families with children and veterans.
Executive Assistant at United Way of Rock River Valley Linda Childers says the community will see more funding this year.
“This is a little more than we’ve gotten in previous years,” she said.“The phase before this, there were actually three phases running and this new one that has just been announced is actually two separate phases.”
Childers said the combination of the three phases from last year and two phases this year will bring total funding to about $100,000.
The funds were made available through The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.