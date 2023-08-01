Winnebago County National Night Out

Machesney Park, Ill.— Winnebago County is getting underway with their National Night out.
The free event, taking place at Harlem High School, will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. tonight.
There will be fun for the whole family with bouncy houses, games and an opportunity to explore first responder vehicles.
If you get hot, the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department will be there spraying water for people to stay cool. There will also be free hotdogs, chips and refreshments to enjoy.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Loves Park Police urges people to come meet your local law enforcement.
"Just a good time to come out, eat with us, play games with us, and this is all about the community getting together along with the first responders and having a good night and a good time," Deputy Tim Coomer said.