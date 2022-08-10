Winnebago County Jail in-custody death to be investigated

ROCKFORD — The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford.
On August 9, 2022 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Winnebago County Correctional Officers located Christian K. Luttrell, a 44-year-old male of Rockford, IL unresponsive in his single person jail cell.
Lifesaving efforts were performed on scene by the correctional staff.
The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Sheriff Gary Caruana contacted the Winnebago Boone County Task Force who is conducting the investigation at this time.
An autopsy is currently being performed and the cause of death is unknown at this time.
The Winnebago County Coroner is assisting in the investigation.
The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.