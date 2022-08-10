 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Winnebago County Jail in-custody death to be investigated

  • Updated
ROCKFORD — The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford.

On August 9, 2022 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Winnebago County Correctional Officers located Christian K. Luttrell, a 44-year-old male of Rockford, IL unresponsive in his single person jail cell.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on scene by the correctional staff.

The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Sheriff Gary Caruana contacted the Winnebago Boone County Task Force who is conducting the investigation at this time. 

An autopsy is currently being performed and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

The Winnebago County Coroner is assisting in the investigation.

The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.

