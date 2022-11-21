Winnebago County issues warning for Distraint Warrant Scam

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- There's a new scam going around Winnebago county about fees for not paying your taxes.
Winnebago County leaders said the letter people are receiving is not an official letter from Winnebago County, and it is believed to be an attempt to scam residents into paying a fake tax debt.
There is a bold heading claiming the notice is a “Distraint Warrant” and a toll-free number is listed on the letter.
Please do not call this number. Be advised the only correspondence from Winnebago County regarding payment of taxes is the initial tax bill that goes out in the beginning of May and the certified notice for any delinquent taxes that goes out in the end of September.
To check on the status of your current tax bill, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at (815) 319-4400 or visit www.winnebagotreasurer.com.
If you received a similar request either by mail or phone, please report it to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (815) 282-2600.