Winnebago County investigates man's death after he was found unresponsive in car

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — Winnebago County Sheriff's Detectives are conducting a death investigation into a man who was found unresponsive in a car at the side of the road Thursday morning.
On Thursday, June 1 around 9:45 a.m., Winnebago County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a man lying inside a car parked on the side of the road in the area of Central Avenue and Riverside Boulevard.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office pronounced the driver and sole occupant of the car, a 35-year-old man, dead at the scene after he was found unresponsive.
Winnebago County Sheriff's Detectives are currently conducting a death investigation.
Anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.