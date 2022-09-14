Winnebago County inmates' death on April 6 concluded to be of health complications

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — After a thorough investigation, the Winnebago County State's Attorney has confirmed that the April 6 death of David C. Reimann was a result of "peritonitis caused by ruptured duodenal ulcer."
Reimann was alone in his cell at the time of death and no criminal charges will be filed.
Based on the facts obtained by investigators, Reimann's death would not be considered an "officer-involved death."
Reimann was originally taken to Winnebago County Jail on April 1 after an arrest warrant was issued from Boone County.
On April 4, Reimann was relocated to call 1 of Pod 2G which was a camera-monitored cell.
Around 2:30 p.m. on April 6, Corrections Officer Curtis was completing his rounds in the cell block and noticed Reimann sitting in the same place he was a round before, fifteen minutes before.
CO Curtis was concerned Reiman was not breathing and called for medical assistance.
Video evidence from the cell and Pod 2G show that from 1:01 to 1:56, Reimann appears to be uncomfortable and having "some medical issues."
Three nurses responded to the scene until Rockford Fire Department personnel took Reimann to UWHealth Swedish American Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 4:33 p.m.
On April 7, Reimann's autopsy toxicological results showed drugs in Reimann's system including fentanyl, methadone, and cannabinoids.
In conclusion, the Winnebago County State's Attorney determined that, "Reimann was found unresponsive, life-saving measures were taken, and despite those measures, Reimann died."