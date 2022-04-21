Winnebago County hosts 17th annual Hands Around the Courthouse event to help prevent child abuse

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- Winnebago County held its 17th annual “Hands Around the Courthouse” event at the Criminal Justice center in Rockford.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month and Winnebago county says they are doing everything they can to help keep children in the community safe.
Officer Nate Fey is a survivor of child abuse. His goal is to help other young boys avoid the trauma he faced.
"I hope this will influence at least one, if not many children that feel helpless and hopeless like I did when I was a child,” Fey says. “However there is hope and there is light at the end of the tunnel."
His Former judge, Jennifer Clifford considers Fey more like a son, and says she’s proud of him for his bravery to share his testimony.
“Somehow, he had the strength, the inner strength to make it and then to want to change lives, and I said to him, if you decide to ever talk about what you do, you can change lives,” Clifford says. “And I think that's what he's doing now, 17 years later, he's ready to start telling his story and hopefully help others."
The executive director of Children’s Safe Harbor Jillisa Bondurant, says that Winnebago County noticed more child neglect cases than physical and sexual abuse. The organization says they're working hard to help end all abuse.
"And as you relate that back to child abuse, you think of physical abuse, sexual assault, but most of the cases in Winnebago County are actually neglect,” Bondurant says. “There in tough situations that involve domestic violence, other family violence."
Community leaders are still urging the public to report child abuse and neglect as soon as they see signs of it.
If you know anyone experiencing child abuse and you want to report it anonymously, please call 1-800-25-ABUSE.