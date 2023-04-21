Winnebago County Highway Department to receive grant to extend Perryville bike path

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — The Winnebago County Highway Department announced that it has been awarded a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation in the amount of $553,000 to make an extension to its Perryville Bike and Recreation Path.
The funding will allow for a 0.75 mile extension of an existing 9-mile, 10-foot-wide asphalt shared-use path along Perryville Road.
The new extension will be from Willowbrook Lane to McDonald Road and connect to the Village of Roscoe's Porter Park.
Construction of this latest section is expected to take place in 2025.
Thanks to two earlier Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grants, the Perryville Path was extended from Hart Road to IL-173 in 2022 and in the Summer/Fall of 2023 it will be constructed from Anjali Way to Willowbrook Lane.