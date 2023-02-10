Winnebago County Health Department is helping reduce heart disease in women

ROCKFORD —February is American Heart month. The Winnebago County Health Department is stepping up to help reduce heart disease in women.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the US. The CDC says it's responsible for 1 in every 5 female deaths.
Winnebago County Health is looking for participants for its WISEWOMAN program.
It's a 16-week program where providers will check in with you monthly and provide resources to help women meet their heart health goals.
It can go beyond the 16 weeks if the patient still has needs.
High cholesterol, high blood pressure, unhealthy eating, diabetes, and alcohol can all increase the risk for heart disease.
“Anybody with risk factors can get heart disease,” explains Nancy Carrasquillo, WiseWoman Program Coordinator.
During the program, you will receive health screenings and coaching to ensure you are on a path to a heart healthy lifestyle.
“It really helps them to see why they are not losing weight, why they can't lower their glucoses, and really help them understand this is what I need to do to get to the next step,” says Personal Health Services Director, Tiffany Levine.
To take part in the program, you must be between ages 40 and 64, and a resident of Winnebago, Boone, or Dekalb County to qualify.
Call the Illinois WISEWOMAN Program (IWP) located at the Winnebago County Health Department at 815-720-4000 to see if you are eligible.