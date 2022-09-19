Winnebago County gives away hundreds of free Ring Door Bell Cameras.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Winnebago County Board attempts to make neighborhoods safer with ring doorbell camera surveillance.
The Winnebago County Board will be providing people with free ring doorbell cameras.
However, according to board member Burt Gerl it's important to make sure that your neighborhood qualifies for this program.
"Who qualifies that's any home owner who lives inside the district home owner it can be a condo owner, if you live in a duplex request has to come from the property owner, "said Gerl.
Those who live in district 4, 10, 11, and 15 can register online now on the Winnebago County Board Website. You must also have internet access, a tablet or smart device.
Another part of this program allows video footage to be directly reported to Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in the event of a crime or suspicious activity.
"And with the video evidence we can prosecute arrest and prosecute these individuals so that level of evidence is so much more profound with video evidence, "said Gerl.
Mark Menaker who qualifies for the program say's he welcomes the extra security.
"To me it's not an invasion of privacy, to me it's having somebody assessing you and watching out for you", said Menaker.
Menaker continued to say,
"We have many people who are over 65 if a lot of them are gone for the day with whatever they're doing and there are times when nobody is home and from what I understand the ring doorbell gives the opportunity to not only focus on your property but others as well and I just think it's a good thing,” said Menaker.
Over 600 Ring Door Bells will be made available on a first come first served basis. According to Gerl, after registration is completed, it can take up to two weeks for that camera to be delivered.
The board will be meeting tomorrow to discuss distribution and provide the community with more information.
That meeting is open to the public and will take place at Broadway Covenant Church at 6pm. The church can be found at 3525 Broadway, Rockford, IL 61108.