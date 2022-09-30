Winnebago County formally calls for Pretrial Fairness Act repeal, faith leaders oppose their decision

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Thursday, the Winnebago County Board formally opposed the SAFE-T Act, a sweeping police and criminal justice reform bill that passed through Illinois.
The county made the move two months before part of the SAFE-T Act takes effect known as the Pretrial Fairness Act.
That act would eliminate cash bail and put in policies to guarantee speedy trials.
Supporters of the act believe ending cash bail will ensure that poorer populations aren't unfairly held in jail ahead of their trial, and believe this law would properly adjust the scales to not disproportionately impact minority populations.
Opposition for the bill believe the new standards to keep people in prison ahead of their trial could cut the Stateline's prison population in half, and overall believe it makes the community less safe.
Winnebago County wanted to specifically make their position clear and oppose the law in a 13-6 vote on Thursday. The resolution itself doesn't do anything but make the county's position clear to lawmakers that they want the Pretrial Fairness Act delayed or repealed as a whole.
Leaders in Rockford's faith community responded to the resolution on Friday, believing the county is making a mistake in their decision. Reverend K. Edward Copeland of New Zion Baptist Church was one of several leaders quoted in the release who opposed the resolution.
“Wealth-based jailing has disproportionately harmed Black communities across Illinois. Right here in Winnebago County, more than 61% of the people incarcerated in our jail are Black and yet only 15% of Winnebago County is Black,” Copeland said. “The Pretrial Fairness Act addresses this injustice by ensuring that facts and not finances determine who is jailed pretrial.”
A state senator recently proposed a trailer bill to amend parts of the Pretrial Fairness Act.
If that amendment isn't added and nothing is changed, the Pretrial Fairness Act will start January 1.