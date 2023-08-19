Winnebago County fairgoers react to high temperatures coming into the Stateline

PECATONICA — The Winnebago County Fair is nearing its end, but with rising temperatures in the Stateline, vendors, and carnival workers in the heat for days are doing what they can to stay cool.

Mary Rivera of James and Edna Mae’s Everything Sauce agrees with Carnival Worker Crystal Griffin that staying hydrated is a top priority.

"What's important to me is that you stay hydrated and make sure your drinking a lot of water,” said Rivera.

"It's been a little warm but, bearable obviously you should drink a lot of water to stay hydrated,” said Griffin.

According to the Winnebago County Fairground President Richard Bean says emergency services are on standby in case someone is experiencing heat exhaustion or a heat-related health risk.

"Well we have a nurse on duty here and we have an ambulance on call all through the week and any time of the day,” said Bean.

Temperatures may feel like triple digits in the days to come. After learning this information fair-goers are choosing to stay mindful and prepare for another heat wave.

"Crank the AC have as much water as possible and just go outside a little bit, but maybe not too much,” said Clayton Hoye, Fairgoer.

Sunday, August 20th is the last day of the Winnebago County Fair for the 2023 season.