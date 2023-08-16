Winnebago County Fair brings unique additions they hope will boost attendance

PECATONICA — After a rainy season last year, the Winnebago County Fair kicked off its 2023 fair Wednesday.

As the fair enters its 102nd year, organizers continue to bring new offerings to the community, including unique additions they hope will boost attendance numbers.

With the long-standing tradition of the fair, the president of the fairgrounds said they have experienced changes over the years to continue to allow for more community members to attend.

"We've added more acreage. We're up to 126 acres now. When we first got here, we were tied with the park district and now we own all the property here so we're growing," Richard Bean said.

And one of the additions they are making with this space includes bringing more unique offerings not present at most other fairs. This year that includes blacksmith, Bryce Vernon, who said getting out in the community at events such as this one makes his job that much more rewarding.

"It's really neat to share my passion with so many of the people that seem to be very interested in it, ya know? Like I said, there's very few of us around. I'm almost entirely self-taught, "YouTube University," and to be able to show somebody else what I wish I would have been shown as a kid is just really, really fun to do and really unique," Vernon said.

Another one of the unique offerings is a wood carver, who also enjoys the community aspect the fair is sure to bring.

"People love wood carvings. People love watching people make wood carvings. It's art that happens instantly almost," wood carver, Justin Driver, said.

And Vernon just hopes fair visitors will enjoy seeing something unique to this fair.

"It's neat to kind of have a blacksmith at the fair. It's not something you see everyday. It's pretty rare. There's not a lot of us left believe it or not so yeah, I hope some people come to watch and kind of check it out," Vernon said.

The Winnebago County Fair also marks the last one for fair season in the Stateline and will run through Sunday.