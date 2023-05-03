Winnebago County expanding emergency information access to residents

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — Winnebago County is expanding ways to get emergency information to the public.
The county tested its WIN-Alerts system on Tuesday, sending subscribers notifications. Previously, the system was mainly used internally, and now they offer it to the public.
With this alert system going public, the county believes it will give people a better chance to be informed in an emergency.
"We're trying to utilize the system a little differently and kind of leverage technology with social media and texting and emails," said Kurt Whisenand, Winnebago County ESDA Coordinator. "It's sort of the baby brother of the IPAWS system, which people are familiar with when they get tornado warnings, thunderstorm warnings. This system is like a local version of that."
Those interested in receiving the alerts are encouraged to visit winalerts.org. Following the tornado siren testing schedule, tests will happen on the first Tuesday of every month.