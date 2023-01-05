Winnebago County Courthouse to partially reopen to the public on Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Courthouse is set to partially reopen on Monday, court officials announced Thursday.
The courthouse had been closed since an alleged arson in the building's basement on Nov. 5.
Officials say the Winnebago County State's Attorney's, Public Defender's, Coroner's, and Jury Commission's offices will be open. Court proceedings will also resume in the fourth floor courtrooms as well as the traffic courtroom on the first floor.
17th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge John S. Lowry says the "tireless work" of so many will allow the court's work and vital business to resume at the courthouse.
"The goal since the fire occurred on November 5 has been to return as quickly as possible but only when safe to do so," Lowry says. "The ability to safely return the public to the building and restore access to certain court offices and courtrooms is a positive step forward."
Certain Winnebago County court proceedings may still be held in a location that is not listed on the original court notice, with officials saying virtual attendance may be the only option.
Officials urge the public to check the status of scheduled court proceedings before the court date by visiting the 17th Circuit Court's website.
Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli says he is grateful for the ability to continue important business in the building so soon after the fire.
"I'm proud of our quick actions following the fire which allowed us to maintain continuity of operations for the last two months," Chiarelli says. "I want to thank our Winnebago County staff and Elected Officials for their commitment to providing these vital services for our residents, and we look forward to welcoming the public back into the courthouse soon."
A date for the full reopening of the Winnebago County Courthouse was not yet been determined.
The Winnebago County Circuit Clerk will continue providing public services from a satellite office on the second floor of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center, which is located at 650 W. State St. in Rockford.
Those looking for emergency orders of protection in Winnebago County can come to the Justice Center for in-person assistance or use the online request system. A temporary Domestic Violence Assistance Center is also open on the first floor of the Justice Center.
If you need help with case scheduling, you are asked to call the Winnebago County Circuit Clerk's during normal business hours at (815) 319-4500.