Winnebago County Court apologizes to DUI crash victim's family after Marsy's Law violations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Winnebago County Judge Friday apologized to the mother of a fatal crash victim for apparent violations of her rights.
Judge Brendan Maher apologized to Elizabeth Alvarado, the mother of the victim in a fatal DUI crash in 2016, saying there is clear evidence that her rights were violated by both the court and the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.
The case ended in 2020, but Alvarado, according to her appeal filed later that year, was not informed about a plea deal that reduced the charges against the defendant and therefore was denied her right to be heard in court during the sentencing hearing.
The court says the findings were in violation of Marsy's Law, formally known as the Illinois Crime Victims' Bill of Rights, which adds protections to victims and their families. Marsy's Law was approved by Illinois voters in 2014, becoming law in 2015.
In her appeal, Alvarado was looking for the court to remedy the violation, but Judge Maher ruled that there was nothing the court could do since the appeal was filed after the 30-day deadline following the sentencing hearing.
Kelly Krenzer, a Victim Advocate for the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists, says she believes the court's apology goes a long way.
"I think she took heart in the apology from the judge that he violated her rights and the state violated her rights," Krenzer says. "I think that will give her solace in the days ahead."
The driver in the case still has more than ten years remaining on his prison sentence.