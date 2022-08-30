Winnebago County could green light $300,000 towards suicide prevention before the end of September

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mental health and suicide prevention will be front of mind for Winnebago County board members this week.
On Thursday, the finance committee could green light nearly $300,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to fund suicide prevention efforts in the county.
The county would partner with Marshmallow's Hope to target two specific age groups, adults and kids ages 9-19.
Board member Jean Crosby says even the idea that young kids in our community are struggling with mental illness makes her want to push the funding ahead as soon as possible.
"I think this program like I said is long overdue," Crosby said. "Our young people need help, plain and simple. When you think of our children thinking about suicide at age 13 and age 14, it's heartbreaking."
Since American Rescue Plan (ARP) Dollars are a limited resource from the federal government, we asked Crosby how a program like this stays funded after the federal dollars run out. She says a combination of county funds and mental health board grants should be able to keep this partnership going long term.
"We have the mental health board that pull in 12-15 million a year with these tax funds that we have coming," Crosby said. "So between the two of us, or between the two entities, you would think we could find a solution after the ARP funds run out."
Both the finance committee and full board need to approve the finding before it becomes official.