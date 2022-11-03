Winnebago County confirms investigation into former Pecatonica Village President

PECATONICA, Ill. — On October 27, Pecatonica Mayor Bill Smull resigned.
13 WREX has confirmed through the Village of Pecatonica Board of Trustees that the mayor has cited health problems as the reasoning for his resignation.
After Smull’s resignation, American Legion Post 197 Captain Joe Musso confirmed to 13 Investigates that he reported Smull to the Winnebago County Sheriff and the American Legion for misuse of funds.
After those allegations, 13 Investigates sent a Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA) to the Winnebago County Sheriff asking for “any and all documents in October of 2022 including the name/referring to Bill Smull.”
On November 3. the county denied giving WREX the documents due to a pending investigation into Smull, but did not say what the investigation was about.
The Pecatonica Village Board voted unanimously for Tom Heister to act as the village's leader until local elections on April 4, 2023.